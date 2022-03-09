Geraldine D. Hart, 88, of Mason City passed away Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City.

A memorial visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m., Saturday, March 12, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner. A time of sharing will follow the visitation.

Memorials may be directed to Hancock County Relay for Life.

Geraldine Doris Hart, the daughter of Andrew and Alice (Hanson) Chodur, was born Nov. 15, 1933, in Mason City. She grew up on a farm near Kensett and attended high school. On Jan. 3, 1950, she was married to Edward Duregger Jr. They lived in Clear Lake where they raised their family. In 1961, she was married to Dale Petersen. Geraldine and Dale managed the Chickasaw County Home and the Hancock County Home for a number of years before moving to Arizona. After Dale passed away, she married Bill Hart in Arizona on May 6, 2008. They remained in Arizona until moving to Michigan. In 2016, they moved to Mason City to be closer to family.

She enjoyed trips to Diamond Jo Casino and collecting dolls.

Geraldine is survived by her husband, Bill, of Mason City; four children, Linda (Ted) Wisman, of Mason City, Michael (Karen) Duregger, of Garner, Patti (Bob) Harrold, of Forest City and Cathy Brown, of Garner; step-children, Kenneth (Jody) Hart, of Alma, Mich., Carol Tucker (Bob Miller), of Houghton Lake, Mich. and Connie Hart (Jeff Baron), of Houghton Lake; six grandchildren, Mark Davis, Jason Davis, Chad (Deb) Duregger, Frank (Stacy) Duregger, T.J. Harrold and Ryan (Shaunte) Brown; 17 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Craig Duregger; sons-in-law, Alan Brown and Denny Davis; step-children, LaDonna Nausedas and Garry Hart; infant grandson, Joshua Duregger; and 11 brothers and sisters.

Cataldo Funeral Home, Garner, is in charge of arrangements.