Gerald A. Madsen

Gerald Allen Madsen, 74, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Rockwell Community Nursing Home in Rockwell.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the funeral home in Clear Lake.

Gerald was born Dec. 31, 1946, the son of Clarence and Viola (Lenning) Madsen in Clear Lake. A graduate of Clear Lake High School, he served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and received the National Defense Service Medal for his service. Later, he received technical training and would work various jobs throughout his life.

Gerald was a past member of Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake. He was an avid video game player, enjoyed riding motorcycles and snowmobiles, and liked working on cars and anything electronic.

Gerald is survived by his sister, Donna (Jon) McCorkle; nieces, Kristine (Michael) Penca and Mary (Jeremy) Witt; nephew, Nicholas McCorkle, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.