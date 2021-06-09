Gene Montgomery passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, in the care of Hospice of North Iowa.

Per his request, cremation will be accorded and no services will be held at this time.

He is survived by his wife, Julie; children, Kevin and Jill; and step-children, Mike and Darcy; brothers, David and Larry; and many nieces and nephews.

Gene will be missed by family and friends.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Gene’s honor to Hospice of North Iowa.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.