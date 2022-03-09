Gee is finalist for Indianola superintendent

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee is a finalist for the superintendent position at Indianola, Iowa.

The Indianola School Board announced it had narrowed its initial field of 30 applicants to three following closed session meetings with six candidates.

The finalists were identified as: Anthony Alysworth, Pleasantville Community School District; Doug Gee, Clear Lake School District; and Theodore Ihns, Howard-Winneshiek Community School District, which is based in Cresco.

All-day interviews with each of the finalists, including meetings with stakeholder groups made up of teachers, students and community members, were scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, March 7, 8 and 10.

The board is expected to make its selection by March 11.

Art Sathoff will retire as the Indianola School District superintendent at the conclusion of the 2021-22 school year. He has held the position since the 2014-15 school year, when he came to Indianola after working in the same role for the Fairfield Community School District.

Indianola Community School District retained the services of McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C. to assist in conducting their search.