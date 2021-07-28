Gary Lyle Edwards, age 80, of Rogers, Ark., passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at Northwest Medical Center, in Bentonville, Ark.

No services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the 1st United Methodist Church playground fund and the Rogers Humane Society.

He was born Feb. 25,1941, in Mason City, Iowa, to Lyle and Florence “Pat” French Edwards.

Gary was a member of the 1st United Methodist Church in downtown Rogers and he served in the United States Coast Guard. He enjoyed fishing, working on projects in his shop, volunteering at the church, and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Florence “Pat” Edwards.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Edwards; children, Greg Edwards and his wife, Suzanne, Beca Edwards, Sari Edwards, Katy Moore and her husband, Justin, Elizabeth Powers and her husband, Stephen; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home, Rogers, Ark.