Gary L. Peters, age 80, of Clear Lake, passed from this life into the next on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Hospice of North Iowa, in Mason City, Iowa, surrounded by his loving family.

Gary Lou Peters was born Feb. 17, 1939, in Swaledale, Iowa, the son of Louie Carl and Reva Mollie (Tice) Peters. He graduated from Swaledale Consolidated High School in 1957, and on July 14, 1959, was united in marriage to Karen Kay Koehler.

Gary spent his lifetime doing what he loved—farming. As a young boy, he followed his Grandpa Harm around, talking and sharing farm stories. He learned by watching what other farmers were doing and looked for opportunities to get ahead. By listening to older farmers like Howard Oehlert, J.D. Richardson and many others, Gary learned the ropes and soon became a master of making deals and building a legacy for his family.

Throughout his life, Gary strived to follow God’s plan for him. He saw the beauty of the land and his work ethic supported his dreams. His faith guided him throughout the ups and downs of farm life.

Even though his life has ended, another gate opens in the next world. In John 10:3-4, the Bible tells us that “the watchman opens the gate and the sheep listen to his voice. He calls his own sheep by name and leads them out. He goes ahead of them. They know His voice.” Gary is now following the voice of his shepherd and we can only imagine the wonderful things that await him in heaven’s pasture and the voice that will say “Well done, my good and faithful servant.”

Left to celebrate Gary’s life are his wife of 60 years, Karen; his four children, David (LaVonne) Peters, of Clear Lake, Connie (Scott) Huffman, of Ankeny, John (Mary Hackman) Peters, of Mason City, and Anne-Marie (Jack) Denholm, of Storm Lake; eight grandchildren and their families, Justin (Ashley) Huffman, of Eldridge, and sons, Camden, Drake and Abe, Sarah (Scott) Johnson, of Wayzata, Minn., and sons, David and Thomas, Jill (Rich) Rettinghaus, of Ankeny, and children, Charlotte and Cason, Luke Peters of Minneapolis, Minn., Alexa (Justin Buffington) Peters, of Clear Lake, and daughter, Ophelia, Sam Huffman, of West Des Moines, Mason Denholm, of Ankeny, and Jessica Denholm, of Carroll; and two sisters, Beverly (Ronnie) Behr, of Rockwell, and Debra (Ron) Trewin, of Lisbon. He is also survived by brothers- and sisters-in-law, Daryl Buchholtz, of Swaledale, Nancy Peters, of Mason City, Frank (Joan) Koehler, of Mason City, John Koehler, of Waterford, Ohio, and Mary (Alan) Eggebraaten, of Forest City; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Lynn Peters; two sisters, Mary Jane Rawson and Tootie Buchholtz; and many cherished brothers- and sisters-in-law.

Blessed be the memory of Gary L. Peters.

Ames Monument & Cremation Center has been entrusted with the care of Gary and his family.