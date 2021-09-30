Gary L. Bauer, 69, of Clear Lake, passed away Saturday, Sept.18, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, in Mason City.

A celebration of his life was held on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, with the Rev. Eric Weaver, of First Baptist Church, Forest City, and Heath Bauer co-officiating.

Gary Lynn Bauer was born March 7, 1952 in Mason City, the son of Robert and Eleanor (Miller) Bauer. Growing up in the Mason City and later the Clear Lake area, Gary graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1970. After graduation, he followed his faith to Faith Baptist Bible College where he met the love of his life, Catherine Shriver. The couple were married on Oct. 13, 1972, at the South Town Baptist Church, in Des Moines. They were blessed with nine children: Christie, Heath, Carie, Clint, Shelly, Derek, Breilen, Blake and Denise. The family made their home in Clear Lake and Gary began Bauer Brother’s Construction alongside his brother. Though the brothers later went their own directions, Gary continued to use his skills with his own business, Gary Bauer Construction. Recently he was driving for Kane Transport.

Gary’s dedication to his relationships and his family was unmatched. He cherished time with his grandchildren and took pride in making them feel important and heard. He was truly a “Mr. Fix It”, whether it was a house, car, motorcycle, or toy, Gary had the skills and tools to fix it. He wouldn’t just fix it to get it done, he would hone each detail to perfection, even if he was the only one to appreciate it because “If you were going to do it, you were going to do it right!”. Gary had a deep seeded appreciation for life, and cherished each day. Whether it was filled with family and love or helping a stranger, he made the best of it. Gary knew the love of God, and worked diligently to share that love with all who would listen. His heart was full knowing his children and grandchildren were able to share in God’s glory.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife of 48 years, Catherine; children, Christie (Ken) McLain, Heath (Amber) Bauer, Carie Coyle, Clint (Melissa) Bauer, Shelly (Jack) Taylor, Derek (Mariela) Bauer, Breilen (Vanessa) Bauer, Blake (Caitlin) Bauer, and Denise Benson; grandchildren, Steven, Garrett, Harrison, Brendan, Benjamin, and Andrew McLain, Collin, M’Kenzie and Capri Bauer, Shannon, Shawna, Sheila, Sheridan, Sierra, and Summer Coyle, Hunter, Nick, Noah and Nathan Bauer, James, Joyanna, Abigail, Elijah and Gabriel Taylor, Nolan, Sailor and Ensley Bauer, Ethan, Pacey and a baby girl, Vivia Bauer, on the way, Magnolia Bauer, and Nikara and Phoebe Benson; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Keith (Nancy) Bauer; and two sisters, Rebecca Michalowski and Roberta Bauer; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Preceding Gary in death are his parents, Robert and Eleanor; brother, Darrell Bauer; and beloved grandmothers, paternal grandmother, Gertrude Bauer and maternal grandmother, Jenny Miller.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.