Gary J. Frerichs, 86, of Clear Lake, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Mark Doebel officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.

Gary was born Sept. 15, 1933, the son of John Marvin and Juanita Alberta (Van Meter) Frerichs, in Wellsburg, Iowa. He met and married his wife of 47 years, Eunice E. Eckhoff, in Wellsburg. In 1951, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served as a firefighter for 20 years while being stationed in Arizona, Japan during the Korean War, Spain, Wyoming, England and retired from Dover Air Force Base, in Dover, Del. After retiring in 1971, he and his family resided in Clear Lake, where he worked for Wilcox Furniture.

Gary was an avid Harley-Davidson enthusiast since 1956. He went on several road trips with his family and friends throughout the United States, with his last one taking place at the age of 79. He also enjoyed sprint car racing, riding snowmobiles, and RV camping throughout his life with his wife, family, friends, softball teams, and Harley-Davidson groups.

Gary is survived by his children, Barry (Bonnie Johannes) Frerichs, of Packwood, Wash., Candy (Jody) McGuckin, of Dover, Del., Myrna (Al) Hallman, of Swaledale, and Scott Frerichs, of Raytown, Mo.; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Sandy Treadway and Cindy Paulsen, both of Clear Lake.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and daughter, Sandee Monahan.

Gary’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Good Shepherd for their special kindness and love shown to him during his time there.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.