Gary H. Lowman

Gary Hyle Lowman, loving father of four children and former Clear Lake resident, passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Dells Nursing and Rehab Center. in Dell Rapids, S.D. at the age of 81.

Graveside service were held on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Clear Lake Municipal Cemetery, in Clear Lake. Online guestbook at georgeboom.com.

Gary Hyle Lowman, son of Hyle and Melva (Jacobson) Lowman, was born Nov. 4, 1939, in Mason City. He graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1957 and the University of Iowa in 1964. Gary then served his country in the U.S. Navy, stationed in San Diego, Calif.

Gary loved coffee, golf and enthusiasm! For 30 years, he won friends and influenced people, traveling thousands of miles through South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska and Wyoming, teaching and selling Dale Carnegie training. He had a zest for life and was known to challenge anyone to a casual wrestling match.

Gary’s faith and passion for reading the Holy Bible nurtured him on a daily basis, and through devotionals he would insert thoughts, as well as, underlining and punctuating (!!!!!) his favorite passages.

Grateful for having shared his life are four children, Kimberly Lowman, St. Paul, Minn., Daryn Lowman and his wife, Jen, St. Paul, Matthew Lowman, Valley Springs, S.D., Joshua Lowman, Dell Rapids; four grandchildren, Canyon Lowman, Kaiden Lowman, Elliana Lowman, Lucy Lowman; two siblings, Dr. Denny Lowman and his wife, Nancy, Chapel Hill, N.C., Marnie Cody, Morrison, Colo.; and many other relatives and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Hyle and Melva Lowman; a sister, Barbara Lowman; and a close aunt and uncle, Marge (Jacobson) Hepp and Jack (Dog) Hepp.

George Boom Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, S.D. is handling arrangements.