Frayne earns medalist honors for GHV girls

by Michelle Watson

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura girls golf team opened the 2019 season with a four-stroke loss to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. The Cardinals fell, 235-239.

“Four of the six girls were playing their first rounds in competition and the nerves for most of them were pretty evident,” said Coach Todd Greiman.

The team has had limited time on the course, due to the weather, but Coach Greiman is looking for things to turn around with a little more practice.

“With three freshmen and two sophomores in the lineup, I look for us to be a little shaky in the early meets, but I’m confident that we can improve and become competitive as we gain experience,” said Greiman.

Carlee Frayne led the team with a 41, which also earned her medalist honors. Jailyn Krein was the runner-up with a 52.

“Carlee seemed to pick up where she left off a year ago and Jailyn appears to be a solid player for us,” said Greiman.

Kelsey Watson, Rylee Frayne and Bailey Johnson all shot a 73, while Jamie Hejlik recorded a 75.