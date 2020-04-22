Francis A. Mishak

Francis Anthony Mishak, 83, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the IOOF Home in Mason City.

A private family service will be held Friday, April 24, 2020, at Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N 4th St, Clear Lake.

Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Frank was born May 18, 1936, son of Lando and Agnes (Haus) Mishak, of New Hampton, Iowa. Frank was a graduate of Algona High School. Frank married Marlys Yegge, in Algona on Nov. 30, 1957, and from this union four children were born.

Frank was a lover of many things, especially his family and being outdoors. Grilling for family and friends was always something he looked forward to. Hunting and golfing were often hobbies he could be found doing. His last big hunting trip was last year to Canada for a bear hunting trip, where he was able to bring home a big black bear. Traveling with Marlys was also something he enjoyed doing.

Those left to cherish memories of Frank are his wife of 62 years, Marlys; children, Sherry Webb, of Dallas, Texas, Craig (Chris) Mishak, of Ventura, Jacki (Larry) VanGinkel, of Des Moines; grandchildren, Blake, Brooke, Sawyer, Stefan, Christian, Erik, Zach, Nate, and Sam; great-grandchildren, Eli, Zane, Nola, Rylie, Mason, Tiffany, and Eleanor; sibling, Karen (Brian) Bezonik, of Milwaukee, Wis,; as well as extended family and numerous friends.

Frank is preceded in death by his son, Blaine Mishak; his parents, Lando and Agnes; brothers, Wayne, Joe, and Lenny Mishak; and sister, Mary Frese.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.