Four Clear Lake girls soccer players named to NCC All-Conference teams

by Marianne Gasaway

Four members of the Clear Lake girls soccer team have been awarded All-North Central Conference honors for their play in the 2022 season. All-conference teams are selected by leagues coaches.

Junior Brooklyn Eden was one of three unanimous First Team selections. Eden was the leading scorer for the Lions with 15 goals in 12 NCC games. Her shots on goal percentage was 35 percent and she made one of two penalty kicks attempted.

“Brooklyn was the hardest working player on the team. She is very determined and a great leader and teammate,” said Coach Greg Jennings. “Her speed as a forward allowed her to score 15 goals this season. She sees the field really well.”

Eden was joined on the First Team by Lion teammates Kristina Miller, a junior, and freshman Addison Jones.

Miller played in 14 conference games and scored four goals. Her shots on goal percentage was 40 percent. She made the only penalty kick she attempted.

Coach Jennings called Miller a very controlled soccer player. “She has an extremely high soccer IQ, which is why she takes most of our set plays. She works hard and played over 1,000 minutes for us this season. She led her defense and contributed four goals on the season.”

Jones was second on the team in scoring with 13 goals in 14 games played. She made 38 shots on goal with 34 percent success.

“She played forward this season and is very comfortable with the ball. She’s a very hard worker and coachable kid,” said Jennings.

Clear Lake’s Ella Nielsen, a junior mid-fielder, was a Second Team pick. Nielsen led the team in assists with five. She scored a pair of goals with 17 shots on goal.

“She is extremely smart with the ball and has a way of finding the open player,” said the coach.

The Lions finished third in the NCC this season with a record of 7-4.

Iowa Falls-Alden won the team championship in this first year of soccer competition in the NCC.

Eden, Miller, Nelson and Olivia Fausnaugh were also named to the All-District Second Team.