Four Clear Lake girls earn NCC All-Conference recognition; Faber earns All-State honor

by Marianne Gasaway

Four members of the North Central Conference champion Clear Lake girls basketball team have been named to the All-Conference Teams selected by member coaches. In addition, on Tuesday senior Sara Faber was announced as a First Team Class 3A All-State choice by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA).

Faber was a unanimous First Team NCC choice. She finished second in the league in scoring and shooting percentage. She scored 232 points in 14 conference games, averaging 16.6 per game. She shot with 53.8 percent accuracy (100/186). Faber ranked sixth in the NCC in free throw shooting, making 21 of 28 attempts, or 75 percent. She finished atop the league in assists with 54, and average of 3.9 per game. She was fourth in steals with 54, an average of 3.86 poor game.

Chelsey Holck joined Faber as a First Team selection. The junior was 10th in scoring with 146 points, an average of 10.4 per game. Her shooting percentage ranked third in the league at 53.3 percent (54/101). She was eighth in both three-point and free throw shooting. She connected on 16 of 42 three-point attempts, an average of 38.1 percent. She made 22 of 30 shots from the charity stripe for 73.3 percent. Holck finished in the top 10 in the NCC in blocks with eight.

Clear Lake senior Julia Merfeld and junior Darby Dodd were each named to the NCC Third Team. Merfeld was fifth in the league in assists with 37, an average of 2.64 per game, and 12th in steals with two per game. She was ninth in three-point shooting, going 11/29 (37.9 percent). Dodd was third in the NCC in assists with 41, an average of 3.2 per game.