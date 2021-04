The focus was on the Earth last week, as Clear Lakers celebrated Earth Day in a variety of ways.

(Pictured above) Staff from the National Eagle Center presented a program about the national bird to a good crowd gathered in City park for Saturday’s Outdoor Fest. In addition to getting to see an Eagle close-up, those attending took part in activities that gave them first hand knowledge about wing span, diet and more characteristics of the majestic bird.

-Reporter photos by Chris Barragy