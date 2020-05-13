Florence M. Russell

Florence Mae Russell, 91, of Clear Lake, went to be with the Lord Monday, May 11, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, in Mason City.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with the Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, in Mason City, or Central Gardens, in Clear Lake.

Florence was born March 24, 1929, the daughter of Edward and Edith (Sittig) Klute in Niles, Mich. A graduate of Niles High School, she attended and graduated from Valparaiso University, in Indiana, with a teacher’s certificate.

Florence moved to Iowa and taught grade school in Superior, Iowa, where she met the love of her life, Daren Russell, at a basketball game at Arnold’s Park. They were married on June 3, 1951. Florence worked beside her husband at Max I Walkers, in Council Bluffs, before moving to Clear Lake. They bought the Cottage Cleaners in 1970; which they owned and operated until they retired in 1984.

Florence enjoyed camping, traveling, sewing, cross-stitching, embroidery and spending time with her family. As a teacher, she insisted that her students, children and grandchildren read, and was always giving books as gifts. She was called the card lady and enjoyed sending cards to everyone. She also liked embroidering quilts with her daughters and donating them to the Caring Pregnancy Center, MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family members and several friends. She also was an avid angel collector.

Florence is survived by her children, Pamela (David) Grill, Steve Russell and Susan (Gary) Swartwood; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Bea Matchus; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daren, in 2005; grandson, Sgt. William Barnett; great-granddaughters, Morgan and Lilly; and two brothers, Martin and Karl.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.