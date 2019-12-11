Florence H. Larson

Florence Helen (Fountas) Larson, 87, of Clear Lake, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 10:30 a.m., at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N 4th St., Clear Lake.

Flo was born on Jan. 6, 1932, in Mason City, Iowa, to John and Cynthia Fountas. She was proud of her Greek heritage and loved sharing a bit of Greek culture with friends and family through her delicious cooking.

On Dec. 18, 1948, she married Robert C. Larson, Sr. and the couple settled in Clear Lake. She was a loving wife and a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. Flo loved children and she could create fun with the most basic supplies, such as a button and twisted piece of string. She loved playing cards, marbles and other games, and never cheated (unless her opponent wasn’t paying attention). Flo enjoyed crafting, gardening and the company of her family, friends, pets and a large number of birds and squirrels that frequented her backyard feeders. She had a deep appreciation of nature and enjoyed life’s simple pleasures.

She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Bonnie Larson, of Pharr, Texas, Robert Jr. and Mickie Larson, of Clear Lake, Bill and Kim Larson, of Clear Lake and Brian and Susan Larson, of Ames; nine grandchildren, Shannon, Brandi, Chris and Kenda, Matt and Ginnie, Grant, Courtney and Shelby; 17 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Stella Rodemeyer, of McAllen, Texas, and Tom (Bev) Fountas, of Racine, Wis.; brothers/sisters-in-law, Darlene Fountas, of Newton, Joyce Fountas, of Mason City, Jim Hennigar, of Fort Madison, Max and Carol Larson, of West Des Moines, Jan and Don Chartier, of Des Moines; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sr.; parents, John and Cynthia Fountas; father- and mother-in-law, Alvin and Parney Larson; sister, Mona Hennigar; brothers, George, Jim, Nick and Stan; brothers/sisters-in-law, Dalton Rodemeyer, Barb Fountas, Geraldine Fountas, Kelli Fountas, and Russell Larson.

Please direct memorials to Hospice of North Iowa or to the family in care of Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.