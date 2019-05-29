Flags complete North Shore streetscape

by Marianne Gasaway

The final touches have been made to one of Clear Lake’s major street reconstruction projects.

Just in time for the holiday weekend, city crews installed banners on the decorative light poles along North Shore Drive between City Park and the Surf Ballroom & Museum.

City Councilman/Mayor Pro Team Mike Callahan spearheaded the project for the city and the banners were unveiled at the Monday, May 20 Council meeting. Twenty-one decorative street light poles will display banners.

City Administrator Scott Flory noted a number of trees had to be removed