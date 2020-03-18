Five Clear Lake boys named to NCC All-Conference teams

by Marianne Gasaway

Five members of the North Central Conference champion Clear Lake Lions have been named to All-conference teams, and for the first time in school history three Lion players were named to the First Team.

Clear Lake junior Andrew Formanek was one of three unanimous selections to the NCC First Team. He was joined on the First Team by senior Jaylen DeVries and sophomore Carson Toebe.

Senior Jack Barragy was a Second Team pick and senior Kody Kearns was named to the Third Team.

Formanek finished fifth in the league in scoring average and topped the NCC in shooting percentage. With 68 percent accuracy, he scored 210 points in 14 games, an average of 15 points per game. He had the most blocked shots among NCC players with 28 and ranked third in rebounding with an average of 9.4 per game. He also finished in the top 20 in steals with 18.

DeVries was a defensive standout in the league, ranking first in rebounds with 151, an average of 10.8 per game. He also topped the NCC in assists with 76, was fifth in steals with 25, and 18th in blocked shots with 4. Offensively, DeVries finished 10th in field goal shooting percentage with 52.5. He made 42 of 80 shots attempts. He was also 16th in free throw shooting, making 34 of 50 attempts for 68 percent.

Toebe was the Lions’ top scorer with 213 points, an average of 16.4 per game. He led the team and ranked eighth in the NCC in three-point shooting, making 37 of 98 attempts for 37.76 percent. He was also the team leader in free throw shooting and was fifth in the league at 78.8 percent. During the conference season he sunk 26 of 33 attempts. Toebe ranked second in the conference in steals with 30 made in 13 games, an average of 2.3 per game. He was fifth in assists with 50 and 10th in rebounding with 72 for an average of 5.54 per game. His five blocked shots put him 16th in the NCC.

Barragy averaged 9.07 points per game, ranking him 21st in the conference. He was 22nd in three-point shooting, going 26 for 93 for a 28 percent shooting percentage. He was 10th in assists with 41 made in 14 games, an average of 2.93 per game. He finished 13th in steals with 22 for an average of 1.57 per game.

Kearns finished fifth in the NCC in blocks with a total of 18 in 14 games. He was 17th in steals with 19 and 22nd in assists with 25. He was 23rd in scoring with 121 points, an average of 8.64 per game. His 43.1 percent field goal shooting (53/123) put him 20th in the league.

The Lions won the NCC title for the third straight year with a 13-1 record. Offensively, Clear Lake was the top ranking defense and second best offense in the conference. The Lions had a defensive average of 44.1 points and an offensive average of 62.9 points, making their average margin of win 18.8 points.

The Lions made 344 of 775 field goals for an average shooting percentage of 44.4. In three-point shooting the team was sixth, making 79 of 289 attempts for 27.3 percent. The team was eighth in free throw shooting at 57.4 percent (113/197).