Fishtastic!

(Above) The top three teams in the Clear Lake Fishing Club’s Walleye Classic were: (L-R) first place, Dawn and Matt Reber, 22.66 pounds; second, Mike Heller and Lance Thoe (not pictured), 22.57; third, Kevin Rentz and Gerry Buffington, 22.37. -Reporter photos by Chris Barragy.

It’s hard to remember a better weekend, or for that matter better fishing, than there was for the annual Walleye Classic held Saturday and Sunday on Clear Lake. Eighty-nine teams competed in the event sponsored by the Clear Lake Fishing Club. All but four of the 81 teams reporting in Saturday brought in at least four fish to be weighed. No teams that competed both days of the tourney were skunked. The team of Bunn and McQuillen brought in a 6.2 pounder for big fish honors on day one. On day two a 5.37 fish was landed by the team of Nichols and Nichols. Tournament winners appear below.