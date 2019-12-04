First snowfall goes well for Lakers

(Above) Brothers Tyler (left) and Kinnick Campbell were busy clearing a sidewalk Wednesday morning.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

by Marianne Gasaway

The first measurable snow of the season arrived last Tuesday night into Wednesday morning Nov. 27 and, according to Police Chief Pete Roth, Clear Lakers handled the early snowfall with few problems.

“Overall, our first winter weather event went well,” said the chief. “It helped that it did not snow until late Tuesday night and there was no school on Wednesday due to the Thanksgiving break. The traffic remained light until the streets got cleared and motorists seemed to be driving safely.”

The CLPD handled 49 calls for service from around 8 p.m. on Tuesday through Wednesday. Six were crashes or vehicles having weather-related issues, explained Roth.

The CLPD announced the city’s snow ordinance going into effect over Facebook and Twitter and through local media. “That Facebook post alone reached over 28,000 people,” noted Roth.

Officers issued around 50 snow ordinance parking tickets.

“Our overall goal at the police department is not to issue these parking citations, but to have vehicles moved off the streets. This allows the safe and efficient clearing of snow by our public works’ crews,” added Roth. “I would like to remind everyone that the snow ordinance remains in effect until your street is cleared from curb to curb and it has stopped snowing. If you need assistance in identifying a place to park before it snows again, please contact the police department.”