First Board members named for wellness center; Search on for director

by Marianne Gasaway

The City has begun advertising for an executive director for the new Wellness Center and has named two of five board members to oversee its operation.

Monday night the Council unanimously approved Carrie Tysdahl as the city’s representative to the Wellness Center Board. Tysdahl was one of five applicants interviewed for the board position by City Administrator Scott Flory and City Clerk Jennifer Larsen.

Interested persons were invited, via social media, to apply for the four-year term on the board. Flory said three men and two women were interviewed. The application process included noting the applicants’ history of volunteerism, work or involvement with other groups and participation on like-boards. Gender balance on the board was also a consideration, Flory added.

Tysdahl was the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 winner of the Larry Luker Volunteer of the Year award. She is employed by American Solutions for Business.

“All five applicants were more than qualified to serve. It was difficult to choose with so much good interest,” said Flory.

In addition to an at-large member on the Board, the City’s other representative is an elected official. Councilman Mark Ebeling was nominated and agreed to serve on the board