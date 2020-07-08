Fireworks complaints explode

by Marianne Gasaway

“The use of fireworks was an issue on July 4, 2020,” Clear Lake Police Chief Pete Roth informed the Clear Lake City Council Monday night.

“Officers responded to 26 fireworks calls for service on Saturday, compared to only 13 on July 4, 2019. Those firework calls on July 4 came between the hours of 3 p.m. to midnight,” said Roth.

The chief added that officers also fielded several complaints about fireworks on Monday, July 6, regarding issues experienced on Saturday.

“In order for officers to respond and investigate in a timely manner, we ask the public to report incidents to our dispatch center while they occur, you can remain anonymous,” said Roth.

The City of Clear Lake prohibits the use of explosive and aerial fireworks. Those who violate the law are fined.

While the lake and vehicle traffic seemed busier over the holiday, calls for police service were down from previous years.

Roth speculated that one explanation for the lower call volume for service was that the department did not have to handle matters associated with the carnival and parade which draw thousands to the community. Some of the calls associated with the event usually involve parking and lost or found property, he added.

In 2020, the department received 294 calls for service between June 30 and July 5. In 2019, that number was 426.