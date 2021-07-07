Fire destroys Lake home

(Above) An overheated power cord is being blamed for an early morning fire which completely destroyed a home on Pascal Street on the lake’s south shore. The occupant of the home escaped safely.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

An overheated power cord to a window air conditioner is suspected of causing a house fire in the early morning hours of Monday, July 5.

At approximately 1:55 a.m. the Clear Lake Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 15274 Pascal St., on the south side of Clear Lake. Initial reports indicated that flames could be seen coming from the home, with the possibility of a neighboring home starting to catch on fire.

First arriving fire crews found flames coming out of the front side of the home through a sliding glass door with no extension to homes close by. The home and its contents were a total loss.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire,