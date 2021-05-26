Fire causes substantial damage to home

An estimated $40,000 damage was caused in a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Clear Lake.

Firefighters responded to 1509 N. 24th St. at 1:57 p.m. and upon arrival found a single story home with light smoke showing from an open overhead garage door and heavy fire showing in a kitchen.

Clear Lake Fire Chief Doug Meyers reported an aggressive interior attack was made with the aid of positive pressure ventilation. The fire was quickly brought under control and extensive overhaul was done.

The home, which is insured, is owned by Nicholas Genzler. Genzler and his family were not at home at the time of the fire, but returned home to discover it and notified the emergency dispatch center.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries.

Clear Lake firefighters were assisted at the scene by one engine company from Ventura Fire Department with two members, the Clear Lake Police Department and Alliant Energy. The CLFD responded with one ladder company, one engine company, a medic unit, and support truck with a total of 11 firefighters.