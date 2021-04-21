Fierce defense leads to two victories

(Above) Darby Dodd passes the ball during Thursday night’s match-up against Hampton-Dumont-CAL. The Lions defeated H-D-CAL, 5-1. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

The Lion defense has been fierce in the early going and last week it helped to produce two victories. Clear Lake shut out Belmond-Klemme and held Hampton-Dumont-CAL to just one goal.

CL 5, H-D-CAL 1

The Lions came out ready to play against Hampton-Dumont-CAL Thursday night.

The Lions controlled the ball, with much of the game being played on their attacking side of the field.

Darby Dodd found her way to the goal multiple times, coming away with a hat-trick in the game. Autumn VanHorn also found the goal for her second goal of the season and Kaylee McCarl scored once.

“It was a good, all-around game,” said Coach Greg Jennings. “Again our defense, led by Addison Wagler, Kristina Miller, Ali Maulsby and Carson Holland, did a great job keeping the ball out of our goal keepers’ hands. I had the opportunity to get all 22 rostered kids some playing time, which is always a good feeling.”

CL 4, B-K 0

After being pushed to two overtime sessions in their first games, the Lions put some good distance between themselves and their opponent Monday, April 12. The Lions topped Belmond-Klemme on the road, 4-0.

The Lions controlled most of the game, but according to Coach Greg Jennings, had a hard time getting organized.

“It took us a while to find our grove,” he shared.

Kristina Miller struck first for the Lions off a penalty kick, followed up by Brooklyn Eden finding her second and third goal of the season.

“Brooklyn is a work horse,” said the coach. “That kid can give and give. We talk a lot about effort and that is something that runs true and deep with her.”

Also finding the net was Emily Benitz, who scored for the first time this season.

The Lion defense kept the ball out of their goal keepers’ hands throughout the night and finished with a strong second half for a 4-0 victory.

“With the previous two games going to shoot-outs and coming out on the wrong end, these girls needed this one,” said Jennings.