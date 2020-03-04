Feuerbach named new head baseball coach

A.J. Feuerbach has been named as the new head coach for the Clear Lake Lions baseball team.

Feuerbach, who has been with the program for four years, will take the reins from Seth Thompson, who announced he would be stepping down earlier this year.

Prior to coming to Clear Lake 13 years ago, Feuerbach spent eight years as head baseball coach at North Linn. He also played baseball while attending college at Mount Mercy in Cedar Rapids.

“I am very excited about the opportunity and this new challenge for me,” said Feuerbach. “I have learned a lot over the years and I am ready to bring what I know and give to the kids and community.”

The coach said he expects a good number of returning letterwinners on the team this year, including five to six experienced pitchers. The Lions graduated three seniors from a team which went 15-15 last year.

“I think the talent is there for us to be successful,” he said. “We have great shot to have a great season.”