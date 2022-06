A road leading to the Farmer’s Beach area will be closed on the 4th of July according to the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors.

Cedar Ave., north of County Road B-35 on the lake’s south shore, has been closed on the holiday for a number of years.

The County had complaints from area residents of vandalism, bonfires, excessive drinking and litter.

The Supervisors unanimously approved the closing of the dead end road last week.