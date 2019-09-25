Fans support Lions at home meet

(Above) The race is on as the members of the boys cross country team start the race at the Baptist Camp. The boys team placed fourth with 139-points. Justin Wright led the team with a fourth place finish in a time of 17:55. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Michelle Watson

There was no such thing as a home course advantage at Thursday’s cross country meet. The Lions hosted 17 teams at the Baptist Camp, but due to heavy rains the night before, the course was reconfigured so it was a brand-new experience for all of the participants. The rains also led to hot and humid conditions for the runners.

“The team really appreciated all of the local support, which included the Lion football team,” said Coach Nick DiMarco. “It was a great turnout and the fans were incredibly supportive.”

Boys

The varsity boys had their work cut out for them, as many of the teams competing were ranked. The Lions held their own and placed fourth with 139 points. Humboldt won the meet with 60 points, followed by West Fork with 66 points.

Justin Wright led the team with a fourth place finish in a time of 17:55.

“Justin handled the heat very well and had intelligent race tactics for the conditions that day,” said DiMarco. “His finishing kick is so strong that opponents are left in the dust.”

Christopher Molander, who got out quickly and maintained his top 30 position throughout the entire race, was next to cross the line for the Lions. He placed 28th in a time of 19:29.

Jacob Pedelty led the way and set the pace for a pack of runners. Pedelty placed 33rd in a time of 19:49. He was followed by Jaden Wright, 36th, 19:54; Andrew Mixdorf, 38th, 19:58; Leo Tolentino, 41st, 20:02. Jordon Bergman finished 71st in 21:28.

Girls

The varsity girls team placed eighth as a team with 221 points. Newman Catholic won the meet with 59 points. Humboldt placed second with 67 points. Osage was third with 92 points.

Kaylee McCarl paced the Lions with a time of 24:08, good for 22nd place.

“Kaylee’s training is really paying off and she is getting stronger every meet,” said DiMarco.

Jadyn Heesch and Emily Roberts were 36th and 39th respectively. Heesch ran the race in 25:38, while Roberts finished in 26:01. Ella Nielsen placed 64th with a time of 28:16; Jessica Theobald placed 71st in 29:01 and Yulia Kravchuk was 81st in 30:35.

JV Results

The JV boys finished in fourth place with 88 points in the nine team field. Eagle Grove won the meet with 42 points.

Roman Gabrielson won the race in a time of 19:38.

“As other runners were wilting in the heat, Roman appeared to get stronger,” said DiMarco.