Fall hummingbird migration is underway

by Lowell Washburn

The ruby-throated hummingbird is one of Iowa’s most endearing examples of backyard birdlife. Although hummingbirds nest throughout the state, they are never more plentiful than during fall migration. Beginning in late August, visitors from as far away as northern Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Ontario, Canada will have begun arriving in Iowa. Although hummingbird numbers usually peak around mid-September, the migration will continue at reduced levels until withering frosts drive the last stragglers southward. Most hummingbirds will migrate to Central America. Some travel even farther.

During fall migration, hummingbirds may consume up to half their weight in natural flower nectar [sugar] each day. In Iowa, late blooming patches of jewelweed provide preferred feeding areas. Outdoor enthusiasts can aid in the search for energy by maintaining backyard feeders. Feeders allow hummingbirds to save time and conserve energy by providing migrants