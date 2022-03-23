Exchange student plans event to share her culture

(Above) Mera Jweihan is a foreign exchange student form Jordan attending school at Clear Lake High School. She invites the public to a Sunday brunch to learn more about her culture. Proceeds will benefit the Northern Lights Homeless Shelter in North Iowa. - Reporter photo by Marianne Gasaway.

by Marianne Gasaway

Mera Jweihan came to experience America. Sunday, she wants to return the favor.

Jweihan, a foreign exchange student from Jordan, invites the public to a brunch featuring breakfast dishes from her county. Proceeds from the event will be presented to the Northern Lights Homeless Shelter in Mason City.

World Link, the private, non-profit exchange program which placed Mera in North Iowa, distinguishes itself with its focus on development of the next generation through cultivating leadership skills, appreciation for diversity and service to their community through the exchange program. It’s mission is “Exchange with a Purpose.”

“I am hoping to educate people about my culture. There will be food, Jordanian art, music and posters with information about Jordan,” Mera explained.

Guests will enjoy Manakish, which Mera describes as a traditional bread with herbs; Galayet Bandora, sau-