Everett L. Oliphant

Everett Leroy Oliphant, 84, Clear Lake, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by family.

Per his wishes, he will be buried at a later date in a private ceremony.

Everett was born Oct. 24, 1936 in Pacific Junction, Iowa, to John and Lela (Hickox) Oliphant. Everett graduated from Pacific Junction High School and then attended Tarkio College, in Tarkio, Mo. He graduated from Tarkio with a Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Education.

In 1959 he was united in marriage to Diana Newby. To that union were born one son and two daughters.

He was a teacher, then a guidance counselor and coached boys’ and girls’ basketball at South Hamilton, then CAL Community Schools in Iowa, taking one of his girls’ teams to the Iowa State Basketball Tournament. He got involved in real estate in Hampton, Iowa, later moving his family to Clear Lake where he worked for several years as a realtor and eventually started OK Realty with Jerry Krause.

His experience in real estate got him hired by the pipeline where he traveled doing real estate appraisals and eventually landed him in Kentucky, doing real estate valuations for the State of Kentucky.

He married Ann Griffin in 1984 and they were home in Dixon, Ky. for more than 35 years. He loved his time on their acreage, tending his gardens and mowing the hillsides.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Ann Griffin, of Kentucky; one son, Kevin (Wendy) Oliphant, of Los Angeles, Calif.; two daughters, Keri (Stephen) Hartwell, of Clear Lake, and Rene (Brian) Zimmerman, of Lebanon, Penn.; and three brothers, John, Paul, and Dale Oliphant; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Preceding Everett in death were his parents, John and Lela; three brothers, Wayne, Bob, and Bill; and one sister, Eleanor.

Everett was a man that loved life, celebrated daily, enjoyed a cold can of beer, and loved getting bargains at the discount store.

