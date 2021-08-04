Evening Lions getting ready for hamburger, sweet corn feed Aug. 8

After Covid-19 forced cancellation of last year’s event, the annual Clear Lake Evening Lions Club Hamburger and Sweetcorn Feast is returning. It’s scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, in Clear Lake City Park. Last year’s cancellation decision came after 32 consecutive years of conducting this popular community event.

This year’s feast again offers tent-covered serving and picnic areas, and there will be extra servings of sweet corn available for big appetites. The menu, besides corn, includes a large hamburger with all the trimmings, a cookie and cool lemonade or water. The price is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

All proceeds go toward supporting the sight and hearing needs of disadvantaged Iowans.

For tickets or more information, contact any Lions Club member. Tickets also are available at the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce office and Clear Lake Bank and Trust. Or, stop by the Evening Lions Club vendor tent during Thursday on Main before the event.