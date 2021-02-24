Evan D. Harrenstein

Evan Douglas Harrenstein, 7, of North Mankato, Minn., was ushered from this life to the next by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Feb. 19, 2021. Evan died at home surrounded by his family from complications of Leigh syndrome. Those who met Evan came to know a brave, little warrior who shared joy, sweetness, and strength beyond measure.

Visitation will be at the Northview – North Mankato Mortuary, from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 24. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 25, at River Ridge Evangelical Free Church, in North Mankato. The Rev. David Upchurch will officiate the service with the Rev. Ronald Weller assisting. Interment will be held at the Clear Lake Municipal Cemetery following the service.

Evan most enjoyed being held by his mother, hearing his father’s voice, receiving their bear hugs, and having his hair ruffled. He cherished time with his best friend and big sister, Nora, who loved taking Evan for wagon and stroller rides. Evan was a caring big brother to his younger siblings, John and Hattie, who loved crawling over and playing with him on his big floor pillow.

He eagerly listened for voices he knew, and enjoyed times with relatives and grandparents from Iowa. Evan’s physical therapists and cheerleaders, Gina Henkelman and Nancy Dobson, helped him achieve many physical and experiential milestones. As a student, Evan relished peer interaction through reading time and distance learning. He also loved music and being outdoors.

Evan was blessed by the loving support of his River Ridge Evangelical Free Church family. Evan’s health condition introduced him to amazing care through numerous nurses, physicians, and specialists. These professionals made it possible for him to live at home with his family and achieve the best quality of life. When not at home, Evan and his family received excellent care from the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House Upper Midwest.

He is survived by his parents, John and Angelyn Harrenstein; sisters, Nora and Hattie; and a brother, John, all of North Mankato. He is also survived by grandparents, Douglas and Dorothy Harrenstein, of Clear Lake; Mark Gargano and Tammy Ireland, of Fort Dodge, Iowa; great-grandfather, LeRoy Husske; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

Memorials may be directed to the family, the Ronald McDonald House Upper Midwest, or the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation.