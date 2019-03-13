Enke named to All-Tournament Team

2019 Class 3A All-Tournament Team included (L-R): Cole Henry, Oskaloosa; Xavier Foster, Oskaloosa; Bowen Born, Norwalk (captain); Drew Enke, Clear Lake; and Easton Darling, Winterset. Bowen Born, a junior guard from Norwalk, was named All-Tournament Team captain. Born topped the tournament field in points scored and points averaged with 98, an average of 32.7 per game. He was also the leader in free throws, making 23 of 25. Drew Enke, from Clear Lake, was also among the tournament leaders in multiple categories. Enke was second in points scored with 55 in three games for an average of 18.3 per game, also ranking him second. He was also second in three-point field goal attempts with 20 and tied with Tyler Johnson, of Norwalk, for three-pointers made with eight. Enke had the third most trips to the free throw line with 14, averaging 4.7 per game. His 2.7 free throws made per game was also third. Enke also had the third-highest number of offensive rebounds at eight, averaging 2.7 per game.