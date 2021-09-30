Emily J. Majerczyk

Emily Jo Majerczyk, 20, of Clear Lake passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospital, in Iowa City, surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday, Sept. 23, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Clear Lake, with the Rev. Josh Link, celebrant. She was laid to rest in Clear Lake Cemetery.

In Emily’s honor, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, https://www.cff.org/give-monthly/

Emily Jo Majerczyk was born Sept. 26, 2000, in Mason City, the daughter of Marcus M. and Dena J. (Paulus) Majerczyk. From her first day, Emily was a fighter, and took each hurdle life had for her in stride. She was born with Tetralogy of Fallot, as well as Cystic Fibrosis, and never let it stop her.

She grew up in Clear Lake, where she was active in National Honor Society, band, marching band, pep band, and Speech Club, making it to state three times. Emily participated in many school plays before graduating from Clear Lake High School in 2019 with four years of 4.0s. She continued her education at NIACC and continued to excel. She was honored with NIACC’s Student Leadership Award, a recipient of their Outstanding Student Achievement, Pathway to Success, was a member of PTK, and was admitted into the NIACC Hall of Fame for her academics. Emily was attentive to others and tutored many chemistry students before graduating from NIACC in 2021 with another 4.0. Emily was continuing her education at Iowa State University this fall where she was working to become a software engineer.

Emily found joy surrounded by others, whether it was hanging out with the Roundup Gang, time spent singing carpool karaoke, or making tik toks. Studying with her brother, getting food with her sister, long walks with her mom, and floating the river with her dad made her happy. She looked forward to bike rides around the lake and great conversation with those she loved. Emily had a creative spirit and enjoyed making art on any canvas. Her nephew, Huxley, saw her as one of the kids, and loved to spend time with her.

Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, Marcus and Dena Majerczyk, of Clear Lake; her brother, Zachary Majerczyk, of Clear Lake; her sister, Gabbie Majerczyk; beloved nephew, Huxley; her four legged companion, Penny Lou; paternal grandparents, John and Margaret Majerczyk; maternal grandmother, Linda Paulus and maternal grandfather, Rick Paulus; the Roundup Gang; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.

