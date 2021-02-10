Ellen L. Anderson

Ellen Lou Anderson, 90, of Clear Lake, formerly of Joice, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the Lake Mills Care Center, in Lake Mills, Iowa.

Per Ellen’s wishes, her body was cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Beaver Creek Cemetery, in rural Joice, also at a later date.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Beaver Creek Cemetery Association and Concordia Cemetery.

Ellen was born Oct. 4, 1930, the daughter of Carl and Amanda “Mandy” (Skutle) Granskou. She grew up in Joice and married R. Deane Anderson on Dec. 25, 1947. Deane preceded her in death on Sept. 23, 1996.

Ellen was an accomplished piano and organ player who spent decades serving Beaver Creek Lutheran Church and teaching piano lessons. Over the years she developed a reputation as a genealogist tracing family and others’ Norwegian roots, earning her special access to archives in Norway and the United States. Ellen became an expert in Norwegian rug and tapestry hooking and hardanger, producing and creating numerous pieces for use and exhibition. She was an avid reader, her favorite pastime, followed closely by the NY Times crosswords.

Ellen is survived by four children, Laurie (Gary) Brue, of Joice, Rachel Anderson, of Clear Lake, Roberta Howie, of Garner, and Jennifer Tatum, of Clear Lake; nine grandchildren, Aaron (Marta) Sorensen, Isaac (Heather) Sorensen, Jacob (Nichole) Sorensen, Dr. Carlie Brue, Peter (Dawn) Brue, Amanda (Jason) Burton, Alexander Howie, Zachary Tatum and Cole Tatum; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Layne Granskou; and sister, Carleen Grandon.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.