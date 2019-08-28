Eldora A. Holstad

Eldora Ardis (Lau) Holstad, 97, formerly of Clear Lake, passed away Aug. 23, 2019, at Brookestone Meadows, Elkhorn, Neb., surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with the Rev. Al Berge officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at the church.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Peace and Power Program at the First Lutheran Church, 301 W. Clark St., Albert Lea, Minn. 56007; or to Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, IA 50428.

Eldora was born Nov 24, 1921, in Freeborn County, Minn., the youngest daughter of Ervin and Emma (Fevold) Lau. She was baptized at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Myrtle, Minn. and reaffirmed her faith with confirmation at First Lutheran Church, Northwood.

Eldora graduated from Northwood High School in 1940 and continued her education graduating from Iowa State Teacher’s College (U.N.I.) in Cedar Falls and Mankato State College. Eldora taught in Worth and Freeborn counties throughout her teaching career. In addition to regular classrooms, Eldora had the wonderful experience of teaching grades K-8 in a rural one room schoolhouse. She found great joy in sharing the stories of those days.

Eldora was united in marriage to Sophus B. Holstad at First Lutheran Church, Northwood, on June 8, 1947. Together they farmed near Kensett, and were blessed with four children; sons, Alyn and Lynn, and twin daughters, Sharyn and Sharyl. She was a loyal member of Elk Creek Lutheran Church and served on many committees. Eldora, with her husband Sophus and family, moved to Clear Lake in 1957. They became active members of Zion Lutheran Church where Eldora taught Sunday School and was a member of Praise Circle for many years.

In addition to being a dedicated wife, mother and teacher, Eldora worked in retail sales for many years at Moeller’s Clothiers and Patterson’s Jewelry. After retirement, Eldora and Sophus enjoyed visiting friends and family throughout the United States and traveling abroad to Norway, Sweden, Denmark and England.

Eldora and Sophus celebrated 54 years of marriage and she remained his devoted wife and caregiver until his death in 2001.

Eldora appreciated her Norwegian genealogy and traditions and was an active Charter Member of the Sons of Norway, Midnotsol Lodge 1-535. She thoroughly enjoyed her years as a member of Clear Lake Progress Club, maintaining current memberships in Ladies Auxiliary V.F.W and Clear Lake Women’s Club. She was an avid baker, known for sharing her excellent Norwegian pastries, pies and lefse. Eldora loved to dance and held an appreciation for all types of music, her favorite being the Big Band Era. Eldora enjoyed many special friends and shared a joy of playing cards, dominos and dice games. In her spare time, she continued lifelong hobbies of embroidery, flower gardening and reading.

Eldora loved her family deeply and treasured the time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her.

Eldora is survived by her four children; Alyn (Sandra) Holstad, Gilbert, Az., Sharyn (Keith) Hendrickson, Omaha, Neb., Sharyl (Greg) Rubin, Glenview, Ill., and Lynn Holstad, Westcliffe, Colo.; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Harlan (Virginia) Holstad, Al Albertus; sisters-in-law, Marjorie Lau and Lorette Kroneman; and many nieces and nephews.

Eldora was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Emma (Fevold) Lau; her beloved husband, Sophus; sister, Lila (Ellingson); brother, Clifford Lau; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth Ellingson, Edward and Berniece Rodemeyer, Fredrick and Alva Reetz, Donald and Marcella Picken, Gordon and Orla Nelson, Loraine Albertus, Merle Kroneman, Arnold and Viola Holstad.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.