Elaine J. Taylor

Elaine Joyce Taylor, age 92, formerly of Clear Lake, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bickford, of Davenport, Iowa.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Pastor David Peterson and Pastor Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating. Burial will be in the Clear Lake Cemetery beside her beloved husband, Howard.

Visitation for family and friends will start at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the United Methodist Church, Clear Lake, prior to the service.

Elaine was born Oct. 22, 1926, in Redfield, S.D., to Charles Leonard and Mable Marie (Hansen) Peter. Elaine’s family moved from South Dakota to Swaledale, Iowa in 1933. She graduated from Swaledale High School, received a two-year teaching degree from Iowa State Teachers College (now U.N.I.), in Cedar Falls. After graduating, she taught third and fourth grades in Dinsdale, Iowa for one year.

Elaine was united in marriage to Howard Franklin Taylor on June 28, 1947, in Swaledale, becoming a full-time wife and mother. In 1960 the family moved to Hanlontown. After Howard’s retirement from farming, their primary residence became Clear Lake.

Elaine will be greatly missed by her children, Kathleen (Peter) Tollenaere, of Fairfield, son-in-law, Ron Dellit, of Grundy Center, Rex (Connie) Taylor, of Hanlontown, and Joyce (Bill) Welp, of Le Claire; sisters-in-law, Betty Taylor, of Rockwell, Margaret Taylor, of Seminole, Fla. and Marilyn Custer, Hugo, Okla.; and brother-in-law, Warren Custer, Hugo; grandchildren, Cheryl (Kyle) Dyer, Keith (Kimberly) Tollenaere, Marilyn (Brent) Askelson, Bradley (Andrea) Dellit, Stacy (Corey) Brown, Scott Taylor, Sarah (Ryan) Hagen, Madalyn (Dan) Franks, Meggie Taylor, Drew (Kimberly) Welp and Sara (Dan) Reynolds; as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Preceding Elaine in death were her husband, Howard; daughter, Barbara; son, Norman; siblings, Marvin and Stanley; sisters-in-law, Miriam Peter, Eva Taylor, Shirley Jo Taylor; and brothers-in-law, Millard William “Bill” Ames, Gordon Taylor, Donald Taylor, Ralph Taylor, and Wendell Taylor. Elaine’s sister, Melicent Ames, of Mason City, passed away Oct. 22, 2019.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.