Elaine F. Kappmeyer

Elaine Frances Kappmeyer, 92, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with the Rev. Dr. Pat Hall officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Elaine was born Oct. 5, 1927, the daughter of Gustav Otto and Elsa Fredrika (Struck) Boeckman in Tripoli, Iowa. She married Harold Kappmeyer on June 29, 1947, at a country church in Siegel, Iowa. He preceded her in death on May 9, 1996.

Elaine graduated from Tripoli High School in 1947. She and Harold owned and operated Maid Rite and Lake Crest restaurants in Clear Lake. She also sold Avon for more than 30 years, and worked at the AmericInn Hotel in Clear Lake.

Elaine was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, where she was active in the Joy Circle and Elderberries. She loved spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed baking and ceramic pottery.

Elaine is survived by four children, Sharon Copley, of Jackson, Minn., Allan (JoAnne) Kappmeyer, of Clear Lake, Lynn Kappmeyer, of Clear Lake and Brian Kappmeyer, of St. Peters, Mo.; six grandchildren, Nikki Copley, Dan (Sadie) Copley, Libby (Chris) Malone, Marc (Tera) Kappmeyer, Jacob (Heather) Kappmeyer and Serina Coleman; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Karen (Vern) Bolte, of Tripoli, Iowa; brother-in-law, Paul Zimmerman, of Cedar Falls; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Verla Bergman and Lavonne Zimmerman; brother, Valgene Boeckman; and son-in-law, Jim Copley.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.