Eight bids for Wellness Center

CL firm submits lowest base bid for $11M project

by Marianne Gasaway

A Clear Lake construction company is the lowest of eight bidders on the community wellness center planned by the Clear Lake School District and city.

City Administrator Scott Flory told the City Council Monday night that Dean Snyder Construction, of Clear Lake, submitted a base bid of $10.2 million for the project. With alternates, Dean Snyder’s bid was $10.7 million.

“There was tight, competitive bidding,” said Flory. The estimate on the project, which will be located on the south side of the high school property, was $11 million. The school district plans to spend about $10.5 million and the city will contribute about $1.3 million. A 28E agreement between the parties will spell out school district ownership of the building, with the city in charge of day-to-day operations.

Flory said the second lowest base bid for the project was $10.4 million and the third lowest was $10.47 million.

Dean Snyder Construction was the only local firm to submit a bid.

The Clear Lake School Board was scheduled to meet Tuesday night, Aug. 18, and award a contract for the project.

A pre-construction conference is expected in the coming weeks, with mobilization to the site expected yet this month. Completion of the two-story, 81,000 square foot facility is slated for December 2021.

The school district has proposed a 25-year agreement with the city, which is also the length of the district’s bond payment for the project. The 28E agreement also specifies the city will be responsible for internal operations, including staffing