Edward R. Kotz, Sr., 98, of Clear Lake died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 at Oakwood Care Center, in Clear Lake.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 2, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, east of Garner, with the Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner, and will resume one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

Edward Roy Kotz, the son of Louis and Tilda (Ashland) Kotz, was born Nov. 11, 1923 southeast of Ventura. He attended schools in the Mason City, Clear Lake and Garner areas. He later received his high school diploma from the department of public instruction at the University of Hawaii. Ed served his country during WW II in the U.S. Navy. He attended Naval Air Tech Centers in Norman, Okla., St. Louis, Mo. and Honolulu Naval Air Station. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned home to Iowa and farmed north of Garner for several years.

He married Lois Boehnke at St. John’s Lutheran Church. They lived in Clear Lake where they raised their family. Ed owned and operated the Barrel Drive In from 1959 until 1985 with locations in Clear Lake, West Union and Cherokee, Iowa. He later moved to Grinnell, Iowa before returning to Clear Lake in May of 2021 to be closer to family.

Ed’s passion was flying. He was an excellent pilot and 35 year member of the Lake Flyers at the Mason City Airport. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where he served on the church council, former board member of the Iowa Restaurant Association, Clear Lake Noon Lions Club and Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce serving as past president. He also was a lifetime member of the Garner American Legion Post No. 256.

Ed is survived by his two children, Edward, Jr. (Kandi) Kotz, of Swaledale and Tracie (Dale) Dean, of Flippin, Az.; former wife, Lois Kotz, of Clear Lake; a sister, Doris Creager, of Florence, Ore.; a sister-in-law, Delores Kotz, of Clear Lake; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two wives, Irene Thompson and Bernadine Wiltfang; and two infant sons.

