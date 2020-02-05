Edward H. Burkart

Edward “Ed” Harold Burkart, 81, of Ventura, died Jan. 27, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Per Ed’s wishes, his body has been cremated and a memorial service was held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church, Clear Lake.

Visitation took place prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of customary remembrances, Irene will pass any gifts given to missions work, that Ed cared deeply about.

He was born Feb. 8, 1938, in Stratford, Wis., to George and Julia Burkart. He graduated from Stratford High School and received his Bachelors of Business Administration degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Ed served honorably in the United States Army.

Ed married Irene (Leffel) on Aug. 4, 1962 in Stratford, Wis. Together they lived in Wisconsin, Tennessee and Iowa. For many years he owned his own accounting business. He also served as an accountant for Children’s Bible Ministries, Gatlinburg, Tenn.; Camp Forest Springs, Westboro, Wis.; and International Messengers, Clear Lake, Iowa. Together with his wife, Ed took several missions trips to various countries around the world to share the love of Jesus. He also had a heart for those with special needs and disabilities, serving at a camp each summer and volunteering with the local Night to Shine events.

Ed greatly enjoyed spending time with friends, playing cards, riding bike, studying the Bible, backyard kickball, morning coffee, leading game time for AWANA, and taking naps.

Above all, spending time with his children and grandchildren brought Ed the most joy. He especially liked watching them play sports, playing games with them, and treating them to ice cream.

Ed is survived by his wife, Irene Burkart, Ventura; five children, Kae (Scott) Smoldt, Des Moines; Kim (Russell) Seubert, Lake DuBay, Wis.; Douglas (Marie) Burkart, Gautier, Miss.; Linda (Al) Schuck, Maple Grove, Minn.; Leah (Bill) Coersmeyer, Medina, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Aaron (Shelley) Smoldt, Kyle (Rachael) Smoldt, Caitlyn (Andrew) Phelps, Heidi (Alex) Vrolijk, Hannah (Daniel) Ortiz, Ethan Seubert, Taylor Schuck, Raegan Coersmeyer, Garrett Coersmeyer, Zachary Coersmeyer; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Julia Burkart; and two brothers, Thomas and Joseph Burkart.