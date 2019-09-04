Ebeling seeks second term as Ward 1 Council rep

Clear Lake First Ward Councilman Mark Ebeling has announced he will be seeking a second term in the Nov. 5 General Election.

“It has been an honor to serve my fellow residents in Clear Lake,” Ebeling said. “As a member of the Council the last three and a half years I have been fortunate to be a part of a great team of fellow council members, city officials and community members on many improvements and exciting projects. I want to build on our success and continue to move Clear Lake in a positive direction.”

The First Ward position which Ebeling currently holds is one of three Clear Lake City Council positions which will be decided in November.

Former City Councilman Gary Hugi has already announced his candidacy for the Third Ward seat currently held by Jim Boehnke. Boehnke announced earlier he would be stepping down from the Council. Mike Callanan has also announced he will be seeking a fourth term as an at-large Council representative.