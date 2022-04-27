Earth Day, everyday

Last week the Clear Lake Earth Day Committee showed North Iowans dozens of ways they can care for and celebrate our world. (Above) Clear Lake based Pritchard Companies displayed and gave rides in electric vehicles (EVs) at the Green Expo held at the Surf Ballroom.

Chad Dolan, from the IDNR, honored Blake and Cole Meyer (along with not pictured Keygan Hoover, Casen Wenzel and Zacaious Moe) for their efforts to protect turtles crossing the road near Ventura Marsh. Dolan also presented a program about Iowa turtles at Saturday’s OutdoorFest.