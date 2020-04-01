Race director Steven Story and the Clear Lake Earth Day team have a creative solution for this year’s race. In response to the coronavirus crisis, the Earth Day 5K and 10K races will be held virtually.

Those who have already registered you do not need to do anything, organizers will manage the transition for you. Those who are not yet registered simply need to register for the virtual race.

What is a virtual race? Participants run/race at whatever time they wish on April 25, and in whatever location they choose. Story adds that you can even run on a treadmill if you want. Participants then pick up their swag, T-shirt, and bib at a later date.

Story said race organizers will keep participants posted as all the details regarding swag, T-shirt, and pick up dates are finalized.