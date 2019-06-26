Early morning motorcycle chase leads to list of charges

A Mason City man is in jail after leading police on an erratic drive through Clear Lake.

At about 4:40 a.m. Monday, June 24, Clear Lake police officers arrested Crisstian D. Jacobs, 19, on several traffic charges. Jacobs, driving a motorcycle, was observed by a Clear Lake police officer traveling west on Highway 18 in Ventura at a high

rate of speed. The officer, driving a marked police vehicle, attempted to pull the motorcycle over, but Jacobs allegedly failed to yield when emergency lights were activated.

Jacobs proceeded to the intersection of North Shore Drive and Woodlane Drive in Clear Lake. The motorcycle quit running due to a mechanical issue and Jacobs was taken into custody without incident or injuries.

Jacobs was charged with: eluding, failure to show proof of liability insurance, no valid driver’s license, failure to obey a traffic control device, speeding (65 mph in a 45 mph zone), speeding (71 mph in a 55 mph zone), speeding (75 mph in a 25 mph zone).

Jacobs was transported to the Cerro Gordo County Jail and is being held on a $2,000 bond.