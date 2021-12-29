Early morning fire destroys barn

(Above)A barn owned by Jim Barkema had already collapsed in an early morning blaze when Clear Lake firefighters were called to the scene. A nearby trailer was also damaged. - Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

An early morning fire completely destroyed a barn in rural Clear Lake Wednesday morning, Dec. 22.

The Clear Lake fire department responded to 12489 285th Street, Mason City, at 4:49 a.m. on a report of a barn fire adjacent to several other buildings, possibly with livestock in the barn. The property is owned by Jim Barkema.

Upon arrival firefighters found an outbuilding fully involved with fire that had collapsed. The building was being used to house a wood fired boiler system the owners used to heat other buildings on the farm property. The fire had spread to a large trailer parked adjacent to the building.

A large livestock barn was threatened by the heat from the fire, but efforts were made to protect that structure.

Clear Lake firefighters were assisted at the scene by seven Ventura firefighters manning two apparatus and officers from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.

Damage is estimated at $50,000.

CLFD Chief Doug Meyers reports there were no injuries and no livestock were lost. The cause of the fire is under investigation.