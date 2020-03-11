Earl R. Jaspersen

Earl Richard Jaspersen, 84, of Clear Lake, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit, in Mason City.

Memorial services were held on Monday, March 9, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Garner, with Reverend Scott Kozisek officiating. Inurnment was in Concord Township Cemetery with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Earl Richard Jaspersen, the son of Orrie and Ingebrog (Strandskov) Jaspersen, was born July 4, 1935, on a farm near Coulter, Iowa. At the age of five, he moved with his family to a farm south of Clear Lake. He attended the rural schools near his home until the eighth grade and helped his family on the farm. He often recalled fond memories from his youth, and he would tell stories of when his uncle would bring Albert Einstein to their family farm to visit.

Earl enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves in 1952, later transferring to the U.S Army as an active duty soldier until 1955. After enlisting, he attended basic training in Little Rock, Ark. followed by Quartermaster Corps training at Fort Lee, Va. During the Korean War, he served in South Korea, managing 500 Korean civilians unloading cargo ships into railroad cars and shipping critical supplies to the front lines. After recovering from surgery in his 20s, he attended barber college in Waterloo and became a licensed barber in both Iowa and Florida, which led to him owning a successful barber shop in Thornton, Iowa. Later in life, he purchased and operated a bowling alley in Britt for several years. Toward the end of his career, he moved to IMT where he stayed until his retirement.

On Dec. 19, 1982, he married the love of his life, Sharlene Martin Hauptmann at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, in Wesley. They lived in Garner until moving to Clear Lake in 2011.

Earl never met a stranger and was beloved by the community. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where he served as an usher, a deacon and was the lay minister for those unable to travel to church. Earl was a 60+ year member of the Garner American Legion where he served as Commander and Membership chairman. He also was a lifetime member of the Garner VFW and served as 1st Vice Commander. During his retirement, he volunteered at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center and as a reading buddy at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Elementary School. In his free time, Earl enjoyed bowling, wood carving, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Earl is survived by his wife, Sharlene, of Clear Lake; seven children, Meredith (Marge) Hauptmann, of Onley, MD, Damon (Laureen) Hauptmann, of Cedar Rapids, Margaret Kenney, of Garner, Sidney (Mary) Hauptmann, of Algona, Garrett Hauptmann, of Thompson, Marie (Don) Bedford, of Clear Lake and Eldon (Jennifer) Hauptmann, of Garner; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Herluf Jaspersen; sister, Esther Gilbertson, sisters-in-law, Marlys Jaspersen and June Jaspersen; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Lloyd (Alma) Jaspersen, Alfa (Walter) Nickerson, Ervin (Velma) Jaspersen, Leo Jaspersen, Verna (Royden) Smeby, Harvey Jaspersen, and Vernon Japsersen in infancy; his grandson, Joseph Kenney in infancy; sister-in-law, Betty Jaspersen; and brother-in-law, Clayton Gilbertson.

Cataldo Funeral Home, Garner, was in charge of arrangements.