Earl D. Miller

Earl Dean Miller, 87, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, at Fertile Church of Christ, 3493 Eagle Ave., Fertile, with the Rev. Dennis Ganz, Daniel Miller and Ken Olson officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake.

Family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice or a charity of one’s choice.

Earl was born Sept. 19, 1933, the son of Verle and Corrine (Zobel) Miller, in Clarion, Iowa. He married Donna Low on Oct. 28, 1951, in Clear Lake.

Earl grew up and attended school in Fertile. Following high school, he became certified as an air conditioning technician, but for most of his career he was a partner in their family business, Miller’s Diesel and Automotive in Mason City.

Earl was a member of Fertile Church of Christ where he was active in various roles including serving as a deacon and teaching Sunday School. He enjoyed buying and working on cars, going for motorcycle rides, fishing and most importantly, spending time with his family. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren always cherished their frequent visits. During retirement, Earl enjoyed spending winters with Donna in Leander, Texas, summers in Aitkin, Minn. and at home with his dog, Lucy. During many of his vacations, he also liked to explore the countryside by taking back roads everywhere.

Earl is survived by his wife, Donna, of Clear Lake; children, Sheila (Michael) Ball, of Fertile, Arlyn (Claudia) Miller, of Leander, Daniel (Penny) Miller, of Fertile, and LuAnn (Dick) Paulson, of Clear Lake; 10 grandchildren, Stefanie (Dean) Black, Staci Ball, Angie (Dan) Schmidt, Alicia (Erik) Grimm, Kara (Tom) Kopecky, Krista (Philip) Stec, Heather (Joshua) Schulze, Joshua (Jennifer) Miller, Courtney (Chris) Lorenz and Kelsey (Zachary) Kuns; 22 great-grandchildren; siblings, Marlin (Dianne) Miller, Jack (Eva) Miller and Jean (Dan) Blake, all of Clear Lake; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.