Dwight E. Williamson

Dwight Eugene Williamson, 85, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, in Mason City.

Per Dwight’s wishes, his body has been cremated and a private graveside inurnment will be held Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Clear Lake Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the Ventura Community Center, 4 Weimer St., Ventura.

Dwight’s family suggests memorial contributions to Central Gardens of North Iowa, in Clear Lake, the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, in Iowa City, or Redeemer Lutheran Church, in Ventura.

